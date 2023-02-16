CCPD is warning residents about rental property scams

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral police department is warning residents and visitors about rental property scams.

Housing and rental property prices are at an all-time high and with people looking for affordable options it creates an opportunity for scammers to target individuals through online sites.

Scammers will use photos of properties or other locations and upload them to the websites as fraudulent advertisements. This ends with victims paying thousands of dollars for a property that was not authorized to be listed or rented.

Some ways to prevent yourself from a rental scam is by conducting research on the property through various websites. If it's listed on another rental service website, it's most likely a scam.

Another way to identify if you are being scammed is if the scammer asks for money upfront before you see the rental property. The Cape Coral Police Department says only provide your personal information once you know it is a ligament rental.

Lastly, use caution when renting from sites like Realtor.com, Craigslist, Facebook, and Zillow.

To report any fraudulent rental listings call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.