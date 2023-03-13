CCPD arrests two individuals in connection to car theft

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested two individuals in connection to stealing a car.

The Cape Coral Police were called to the scene in reference to trespassing at southeast 9th Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene they recognized a possible stolen vehicle. The vehicle was reported stolen from 958 Country Club Boulevard.

An officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

After a detailed investigation, detectives confirmed that Bartholomew Alen Weaver and Keith James Zinkand were walking from a nearby store and saw the vehicle was unlocked and running.

Both got into the vehicle and drove to a liquor store in Fort Myers and then attempted to sell and pawn the thousands of dollars.

Detectives recovered the vehicle and items after the pawn shops refused to purchase some of the equipment.

Weaver & Zinkand were transported to Lee County Jail and are facing charges of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.