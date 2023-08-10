CCPD: 16-year-old girl sexually assaulted near Cape Coral bus stop

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) arrests a man for sexual battery of a minor.

According to the police report, on August 4th officers with the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) responded to a sex offense call at a Walgreens at 805 Cape Coral Parkway East.

When Officers arrived they found a 16-year-old victim.

CCPD says the victim told the police she was waiting at the bus station when they saw a man sitting in a wheelchair across the street at a liquor store.

CCPD says the man has been identified as George Alexander Garcia.

According to CCPD, the victim said they knew Garcia after meeting them at the bus station last week.

After engaging in conversation the victim says Garcia convinced the victim to drink some shot of fireball that he had purchased.

The teenager told CCPD that Garcia asked the victim to go behind Walgreens, and that is when the teen told CCPD that the assault happened.

The teenager said while they were laying on the ground Garcia jumped out of the wheelchair and scooted next to them.

When they attempted to move Garcia grabbed the victim by the hips and told the victim in summary "If you scream, I'm going to kill you."

According to the teenager that is when the man started assaulting her.

Garcia was taken to the Lee County Jail and faces charges of sexual battery.