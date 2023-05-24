Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Causeway Islands Park on Sanibel remains closed for Memorial Day weekend

In anticipation of Memorial Day, Lee County is reminding residents and visitors that the Causeway Islands Park on Sanibel remains closed.
sanibel causeway
Posted at 12:00 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 07:54:01-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In anticipation of Memorial Day, Lee County is reminding residents and visitors that the Causeway Islands Park on the Sanibel Causeway remains closed to watercraft, pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

The Causeway itself is open and visitors can still access the island.

Causeway Islands Park consists of two man-made islands near the Causeway, often used for fishing, swimming and picnicking.

The causeway islands are an active construction zone. Motorists should use caution and note that some activities are prohibited while the project is underway.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigates

SEE WHAT SEVEN MONTHS OF DIGGING UNCOVERED