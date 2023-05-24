Causeway Islands Park on Sanibel remains closed for Memorial Day weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In anticipation of Memorial Day, Lee County is reminding residents and visitors that the Causeway Islands Park on the Sanibel Causeway remains closed to watercraft, pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

The Causeway itself is open and visitors can still access the island.

Causeway Islands Park consists of two man-made islands near the Causeway, often used for fishing, swimming and picnicking.

The causeway islands are an active construction zone. Motorists should use caution and note that some activities are prohibited while the project is underway.