CAUGHT ON TAPE: A simple fishing trip resulted in snapped rods

TICE, Fla — A viral video shows a railway police officer snapping a teenagers fishing pole near Russell Park over the weekend.

18-year-olds Josue Miguel and Sebastian Jimenez, share how they were fishing on the railroad and that quickly turned into Miguel in handcuffs.

Miguel says, “he grabbed me by my shirt and it was hurting me because he grabbed me ugly and hard. He dragged me to his car and then he put me in handcuffs for like 10, 15 minutes. I was in handcuffs for a while. He told me he’s seen me before but I haven’t been here in so so long and I have never seen him. So I was just confused.”

The teens say that there were other people fishing on the same railroad as they were, only they were the ones who were targeted.

“There were other people fishing, they were all staring at me," Miguel says. "He was telling them not to come back, the other people, and then he looked at me and asked me if I wanted to go in tonight.”

The Lee County Sherrif's Office confirmed the officer worked for Seminole Gulf Railway. We reached out to the the railway police department and they told us they will not be making comments at this time.