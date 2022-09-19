Caught on camera: Deputy performs CPR in school pickup line

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Tense moments for a mother whose baby apparently stopped breathing were caught on camera outside a Lee County school.

In the undated video posted to TikTok via the Lee County Sheriff's Office account, the mother noticed the baby, who was in the backseat of their car, wasn't breathing.

The mother exits the car, which is stationed in the middle of a pickup lane for parents to retrieve their students; with the baby cradled in her arms, she begins shouting for help.

Deputy Bill Weaver, a school resource officer, quickly rushes to the mother's aid. The video shows Weaver taking the child and proceeding to give it back thrusts and chest compressions.

According to the labels on the TikTok video, the infant begins breathing and its life is saved.

Comments posted to social media after the video was posted Sunday praise the deputy for his quick actions and life-saving skills at CPR.

This is not the first time the deputy has been hailed for his dedication to children; last summer, he and a fellow school resource officer were shown in a picture giving a new bicycle to a Three Oaks Elementary student whose original bike had been stolen.