CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Fire Department responded to an accident with a car rolled over on its side Thursday morning.

At 10:17 a.m., Battalion 1, Truck 2, Engine 3 and Engine 4 all went to Veterans Parkway between Santa Barbara and Country Club Boulevard.

According to CCFD, a driver was going eastbound and suffered a “medical event” which caused them to cross all westbound lanes and to over the grassy side of the road.

Authorities took the driver to get treatment for the medical event.