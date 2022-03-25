Watch
Car fire fails to halt business at McDonald's

Posted at 6:26 AM, Mar 25, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Despite a blazing car fire just yards away from the drive-thru window, it was business as usual Friday morning at a Fort Myers McDonald's.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. at the restaurant on Indian Paint Ln., just south of Daniels Pkwy.

No one was injured in the fire, however a tree the car was parked under suffered severe scorching.

Firefighters were quickly able to put out the blaze, and operations at the restaurant were able to continue with no interruption.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation.

