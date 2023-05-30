Car crashes into home and starts a fire

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One person is in the hospital after a car crashed into a house and started a fire.

According to Lehigh Acres Fire Fighters a car crashed into a home near Leeland Heights Boulevard and Richmond Avenue.

They say the fire impacted additional vehicles in the yard as well as the residence.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Lehigh Acres Fire Fighters say no one in the home reported any injuries and the fire was successfully extinguished.