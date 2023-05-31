Car catches fire in parking lot at Lehigh Senior High School

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A car caught on fire this morning at the Lehigh Senior High School parking lot.

According to the Assistant Director for Media Relations of the Lee County School District Robert Spicker said "In response, the school closed the front gates to prevent any additional cars from driving onto the campus. School officials also kept students away from the parking lot until the fire was under control."

According to an eyewitness police and firefighters were on the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.

Tice Fire Department tells Fox 4 it is currently under investigation.

🔥 Vehicle fire this morning at Lehigh Senior High School. No injuries, Tice FD is investigating. pic.twitter.com/dlFbj3tfge — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) May 31, 2023