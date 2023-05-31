Watch Now
Car catches fire in parking lot at Lehigh Senior High School

Posted at 9:33 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 11:11:37-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A car caught on fire this morning at the Lehigh Senior High School parking lot.

According to the Assistant Director for Media Relations of the Lee County School District Robert Spicker said "In response, the school closed the front gates to prevent any additional cars from driving onto the campus. School officials also kept students away from the parking lot until the fire was under control."

According to an eyewitness police and firefighters were on the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.

Tice Fire Department tells Fox 4 it is currently under investigation.

