Car burglary suspect attempts to use stolen cards

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are seeking tips in a string of car burglaries that they believe are connected to an attempt to use stolen credit cards.

Investigators are focusing on two car burglaries that took place within an hour of each other the night of Wednesday, Jan. 26. The burglaries happened at a parking lot in the area of Six Mile Cypress and Dani Dr.

About an hour later, a woman is seen on security cameras entering a CVS pharmacy store on Daniels Pkwy and trying to use credit cards stolen from one of the targeted vehicles.

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking anyone who may know the identity of the suspect or has any further knowledge about the vehicle seen in the video, to contact them. The Fort Myers Police Department is actively investigating these incidents and has increased their patrols in the area to further deter these incidents.

The public can call Fort Myers Police or SWFL Crime Stoppers.

