Captiva's Bubble Room gets help from the Broadway Palm Theatre after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A well-loved Captiva restaurant is cooking again for the first time since Hurricane Ian.

The Bubble Room was damaged during the storm and needed a temporary home.

The Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers stepped up to help out.

Starting Friday, January 27, 2023, The Bubble Room will be selling its cakes from the back of the theatre located on Colonial Boulevard.

Customers can stop inside for a slice of cake and Bubble Room merchandise.

You can purchase cakes on the following dates:

Friday, January 27 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 29 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Additional dates will be released in the future.