Captiva resort ready to welcome back guests as visitors to be granted access to Sanibel Causeway next week

CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. — In just a few days, guests will be able to return to a favorite Southwest Florida destination.

Starting January 2nd, visitors will be able to cross the Sanibel Causeway and visit either of the two islands. With the announced date officials are pushing for the return of tourism to the area.

A return that could not come soon enough for some.

"We just cannot wait to see everybody back.”

It's back to business on Sanibel and Captiva Islands as both islands get ready to reopen to the public in the new year.

“We are so excited about the reopening- it's time," says Michele Berger, Director of Resort Operations for Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts. "It's going to be a little different, but that's okay!”

Different in the sense that 'Tween Waters Island Resort is still recovering three months on from Hurricane Ian.

"Unbelievable amount of dedication and passion on everybody's end," said Berger, speaking about the resort's recovery. "We really did pull together as a team.”

Pulling together as they have been undergoing both restorations and renovations.

"We opened up our doors to a restoration company for a while that stayed with us. While they were staying with us, we were able to continue to salvage what was left of the property.”

Allowing the resort to hold a soft open December 17. Allowing visitors back, so long as they had a confirmation. A little more than two weeks later and the whole island will be ready to welcome guests back.

“It's going to bring back revenue to the island, it's going to see some life back on to the island," said Berger. "But as far as the reopening, I think this is a very positive sign for all- not just for Captiva but for Sanibel and the residents, the community, and the city.”

Bringing some much needed views not only for guests, but the people who live here as well.

"To see them on the beach, to see them walking around the resort- it warms yours heart," says Berger. "After what we've all been through as city, a state, and a community- it's going to be absolutely amazing. Absolutely amazing.”