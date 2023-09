LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Captiva Cruises is hosting its 4th annual cleanup of local waters and shorelines by boats, kayaks, canoes, beachgoers, and scuba divers.

The cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. on September 30 and will have a free catered lunch at 12 p.m.

Captiva Cruises says there will be dockage for boats, access for kayaks and canoes, and parking for cars.

To sign up visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805094AAAAA2CA4F49-4thannual#/