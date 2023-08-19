Captains for Clean Water hosts benefit day at local brewery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Local non-profit Captains for Clean Water will host a benefit event today at Coastal Dayz Brewery in Fort Myers.

Captains is partnering with different local businesses to make the event possible. Food, drinks, raffles and live music will all be included.

Captains and Coastal Dayz also worked together to create a special brew for the event — a Pineapple Blonde Ale. 25% of proceeds from sales will benefit Captains for Clean Water and their efforts to restore and protect Florida's waters.

The event runs from 3 - 7 p.m. Coastal Dayz is located at 2161 McGregor Boulevard in

Fort Myers.

To learn more about Captains and their mission, visit their website.