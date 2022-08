CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE 2:20 PM: Cape Police confirms that one is in custody after the hit-and-run.

Previous story:

Cape Coral Police are at the scene of a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of Kismet Pkwy and Del Prado Blvd.

CCPD says the motorcyclist was missing from the scene.

This is an active investigation and we have a crew on the scene right now.