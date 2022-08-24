Cape officials hope Cove at 47th sparks expansion movement

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Tuesday's 10 a.m. groundbreaking for a new Cape Coral mixed-use development could be the springboard to a renaissance of construction in the city.

The Cove at 47th will be situated at the corner of Cape Coral Pkwy. E and SE 8th Court. The $66 million complex is slated to include luxury apartments, retail and office space, and resort-style amenities.

Sharon Woodberry with the Cape Coral Department of Economic and Business Development hopes it will keep residents in the city while attracting new visitors.

"We believe that it will attract a younger demographic and create a workspace and energy that we have not had before," she said.

City leaders hope this development could lead to further housing growth, with business and nightlife districts down the line.