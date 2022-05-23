Cape man pleads no contest in infant overdose case

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man pleaded no contest Monday to charges stemming from an infant's fentanyl-related overdose.

Angel Vasquez entered the plea in relation to one count of child neglect. Two weapons charges that were levied at the time of his November 2021 arrest were dropped.

The judge sentenced Vasquez to two years in a community control program followed by three years of probation.

His arrest report states that an infant boy was found to have suffered from a fentanyl overdose after reportedly swallowing pills found inside a dresser drawer.

Paramedics had to give the child two doses of Narcan to reverse the effects of the powerful drug, which can kill a fully-grown adult in small amounts.