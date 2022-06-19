Cape man sentenced to 22.5 years for sex crimes against young teen

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was sentenced to 22.5 years for sex crimes two years ago after a young teenager reported she drank something that made her feel intoxicated and was assaulted.

In July of 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office started the investigation of the sex crime.

LCSO says the victim was at a neighbor’s pool when she drank something that made her feel intoxicated which was when Aamier Williams reportedly took her to a car and sexually violated her multiple times.

After LCSO Special Victims Unit responded, Williams was arrested.

In May of 2022, Williams was found guilty on three counts of lewd and lascivious battery and was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.