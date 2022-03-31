Cape man allegedly possessed more than 4,000 images of child porn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — State law enforcement officials say a 38-year-old Cape Coral man had a personal computer with more than 4,000 images depicting sexual abuse of children.

Michael Cropper turned himself in Thursday afternoon on an FDLE warrant charging him with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, a third-degree felony.

Due to the number of images and the sexual battery of children depicted in the images, each count is enhanced to second-degree felonies.

On March 15, FDLE agents and Cape Coral police served a search warrant at Cropper’s residence and found an all-in-one computer in Cropper’s bedroom that contained the child pornography.

Cropper turned himself in this afternoon and was booked into the Lee County Jail. He was ordered held without bond pending his first appearance.