Cape Coral's last Bike Night of 2023

Posted at 12:31 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 12:31:47-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is hosting the final Bike Night of 2023, Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.

The event takes place on SE 47th Terrace from Coronado Parkway to Vincennes Boulevard.

The bike contest begins at 6 p.m. It is free to enter and limited to one bike per person.

A new feature at Saturday's Bike Night is Rockstar Harley-Davidson VIP Parking, which is free for Harley-Davidson bikes and automatically enters the driver for a chance to win a $150 gift card. Visit Cape Bike Night for more information.

Live music will include Relentless Fire and headliner Hairdaze, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Some roadways in Downtown Cape Coral will be closed due to the event until 1 a.m.

  • Southeast 47th Terrace will be closed from Coronado Parkway to Vincennes Boulevard
  • Southeast 8th Court will be closed from Cape Coral Parkway to Southeast 47th Street
  • Southeast 9th Place and Southeast 10th Place will be closed from Cape Coral Parkway to the Farmers Market parking lot
