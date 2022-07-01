Cape Coral Youth Council wins FLC’s community service contest

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Florida League of Cities (FLC) chose the Cape Coral Youth Council as the winner of the 2022 Municipal Youth Council Community Service Contest.

Cape Coral’s Youth Council is one of three groups recognized for executing a community service project that successfully addressed specific needs in their communities.

“Community Service Challenge” was the name of the project the Cape Coral Youth Council launched. The goal was to engage as many residents as possible for service activities to that better the city. Service activities included a beach clean-up, working with members of the community with special needs and advocating for youth in Cape Coral by holding a special joint council meeting.

The Youth Council will get a trophy, be featured in FLC’s magazine and have their projects featured on FLC’s website and social media.

The 14-person Youth Council meets the second and fourth Friday of each month to discuss topics important to the city’s youth and make recommendations to City Council. For more information on upcoming meetings, go to City Meetings and Agendas.