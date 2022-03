CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 31-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Tuesday.

It happened in the 3900 block of Country Club Boulevard near SE 38th Street just after 6 p.m.

Officers say Ashley Miller was driving at a high rate of speed when she lost control and hit a concrete curb and palm tree.

She died as a result of her injuries in the crash.

The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating.