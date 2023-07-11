Cape Coral warns of scam on Facebook

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral has been notified of a scam on Facebook involving a fake event claiming to be held at Cape Coral City Hall.

The scammer claims to have a vendor event scheduled for July 29 & 30 at City Hall and requests payment from potential vendors.

The City warns the public that no such event has been permitted through the City, and the City does not collect vendor fees via PayPal.

To view official City events, please visit CapeCoral.gov [r20.rs6.net].

The Cape Coral Police Department is asking the public to report any scams to 239-574-3223 or ccpdfraud@capecoral.gov