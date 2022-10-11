Cape Coral waives permit fees until further notice

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Cape Coral is waiving permit fees for all residents and business owners until further notice.

It’s the latest move by the city to help expedite recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.

Cape Coral City Hall is one of two locations opening Tuesday that are serving as emergency building permitting operations for cape coral residents.

The other is at the Cape Coral Art Center on Coronado Parkway.

This is part of the first phase of Ian recovery efforts that focuses on speeding up the permit and review process for residents and business owners so that they can quickly obtain what they need for building inspections.

Important to note that all contractors and builders must apply in person.

We’ve got the addresses on your screen now for those two locations and the times that they’re open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m to 3 p.m.

The city says that permitting related to storm damage will be prioritized over processing other work.