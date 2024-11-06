Cape Coral voters call for change as Democrats rally in Lee County despite setbacks

LEE COUNTY, Fla — Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski and Bella Line spent the day covering the election in Lee County.

First, they headed to the Cape Coral Supervisor of Elections Office and spoke to voters about the Cape Coral City Council race, where many were in support of change in current leadership, many pointing to current council’s decisions on park redesigns and the stipend they passed earlier this year.

One voter told us: “There will be a shift. This town is disappointed with some things that have happened in the city, especially with parks and neighborhoods around parks and they are speaking up."

Then, they spent the evening at the Lee County Democrats Election Party where many of their local candidates rallied support, even though many of them did not win their race.

One key speaker was Kari Learner, who was running against republican Byron Donalds for Congress. Kari said to her supporters that although she did not win her seat, they will still rally around one another and will not back down going into future races.

Two popular amendments in Florida backed by democrats did not get passed - Amendments Three and Four - that cover recreational marijuana and the six week abortion ban, respectively, although many said beforehand that they were confident that these would pass.

We will keep you up to date on the results of local, state, and national races on Fox 4.