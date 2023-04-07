Cape Coral urges residents to preserve water as city is in "severe drought"

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is urging residents to preserve water after the U.S. Drought Monitor classified the City in severe drought.

If the area does not see adequate rainfall soon, it could join parts of Lee and Collier Counties in the extreme drought classification.

﻿As dry season continues, Cape Coral residents are encouraged to conserve water by watering laws only once weekly. At a minimum, residents can reduce water consumption by optimizing their irrigation system for high efficiency and following the City’s year-round watering schedule.

If you have water sensitive landscaping that needs extra water, the City encourages you to water them by hand during daylight hours. City ordinance allows watering by hand with a garden hose and cut off nozzle at any time of the day or night.

The City also notes that low water pressure is common during dry season as canal levels are lower than average, but water supply is adequate if everyone adheres to scheduled watering times.

Some factors contributing to the drought are low rainfall, record high temperatures and an influx of new residents.