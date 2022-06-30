Cape Coral U9 All-Stars look to head home with state title

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — It's an opportunity, that very few get the chance to claim.

"It would feel like we were champions," said Andrew Corcione.

But a moment, that has been well deserved.

"We have a little saying," said head coach Reiland. "Don't take the foot off the gas and they're putting the work in. So, this is a big accomplishment and they're looking forward to the challenge."

This Cape Coral U-9 All-star team has a shot at winning the state title.

Something these players, and parents, are hoping to see.

"Just to have all these people together," said Randy Saineghi, "just to celebrate that and to be able to see the smiles on these boys' faces and know that the hard work that they put in pays off. That's all you can really ask for."

The road will be tough. But this team went undefeated in the district championship.

So they believe they've got the best crew.

"It just feels like we have a chance because we have a lot of good hitters and fielders," said Cooper Jones. "I think we have a chance."

Even though the road won't be easy, the coach knows his team has a real shot at bringing the city a state title.

"That would be real awesome," said Coach Reiland. "That's a goal we set as soon as we started the all-star team. But we also know that the state tournaments not going to be a cakewalk either. That's our goal, to bring the state title back to the southwest Florida area."

