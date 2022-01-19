Cape Coral transitioning to new utility billing system

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — City utilities will soon be billed through a new system, and Cape Coral officials are notifying residents about the upcoming changes.

Starting Jan. 25, customers currently enrolled in e-billing will stop getting bills from the current system.

Between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, utility payments will not be able to be made online. Customers will have to make payments at City Hall.

The new billing system is set to go live on Feb. 2. Officials promise "improved service and features."

All customers previously registered for e-bills will need to enroll in the new system.

More information will be available at 239-574-7722; select option 3 and then option 5.

Alternatively, you can visit www.CapeCoral.gov/Finance/CBS