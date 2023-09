CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Tuesday morning, the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a school bus with 25 children inside after a telephone pole with wires collapsed onto the roof.

CCPD along with Lee County EMS, Cape Coral Fire Department at LCEC worked to safely get all passengers off the bus.

There were no injuries. All of the kids were able to get to school following the incident.

CCPD did not say what caused the pole to fall.