CAPE CORAL | Taste of the Islands returns after Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian canceled last year's Taste of the Islands fundraiser for the Clinic for the Rehabilitation and Wildlife, the fundraiser returns with an additional week of restaurants off Sanibel and Captiva participating.

CROW is a teaching hospital and visitor education center for wildlife on Sanibel.

On November 5 -12, six restaurants throughout Cape Coral, Fort Myers, and North Fort Myers will participate in Taste of the Off-Islands.

At Southern Grill, LYNQ, Prawnbrokers, Love Boat Ice Cream, Bubba's Roadhouse and Saloon, and Point Ybel, customers can order off the menu, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward CROW.

Bubba's owner Jay Johnson said that even though they're not on Sanibel and Captiva, they want to help the community, and they've brought in many animals from the Cape Coral area to CROW.

Taste of the Islands on Sanibel and Captiva takes place November 12-10, with over a dozen restaurants participating.