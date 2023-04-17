Cape Coral shopping plaza flooded due to clogged gutters

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Firefighters were called to a shopping plaza off Nicholas Parkway and Pine Island Road for a partial roof collapse on Monday. Further investigation showed it was not a roof collapse, but rather clogged gutters flooding the plaza.

Do not enter yellow tape wrapped the plaza while crews investigated the cause of the water flooding the building.

All the businesses closed due to water gushing into their business. This includes Baldwin Brothers, Bruce Todd Salon, Islandside Animal Hospital and Gazoops.

They posted the following to its social media page.