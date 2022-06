CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Nursing Process announced that, out of 38 nursing schools, Cape Coral Technical College has the best licensed practical nurse (LPN) program in Florida for 2022.

Cape Coral Tech scored the highest among the schools - a 98.12% in their ranking methodology.

The organization commended Cape Coral Tech for its low tuition rates and excellent training with individualized instruction. Students can complete their training at Cape Coral Tech within as little as 13 months.