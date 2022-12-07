Cape Coral residents frustrated with debris pick-up as piles keep piling up

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Frustration over hurricane debris pick-up, or, a lack thereof.

It’s been 68 days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida and debris from the storm keeps piling up. Tomorrow marks the end of direct federal assistance for debris removal. And some homeowners say they’re feeling forgotten about.

“I see the trucks coming around all the time," said Florence Chazen, who lives off of SE 32nd Street. "I would like us to get taken care of too!”

A feeling of helplessness as debris piles keep stacking up along Cape Coral streets.

"The one time, if people were lucky enough to get their stuff out, it got picked up," says Chazen. "Otherwise forget it. We're forgotten.”

Like one large stack directly across the street from Florence Chazen's home. A pile that has sat at the curb for sixty-plus days.

“I have noticed different areas have been picked up three times. But we were picked up once that Tuesday after the hurricane and that was it.”

Different areas like just a few blocks away where other homeowners are dealing with problems of their own.

"The main damage we had was our fence in the back and the lanai," said Alex Greenwell, who lives in Cape Coral. "The lanai got messed up pretty bad.”

He says it was just a few days ago their very own debris pile, that has left a patch of their grass dead, was picked up.

“It's been here so long I didn't even realize it was gone because my mind just blocks it out.”

The City of Cape Coral says since the start of debris collection, crews have removed more than 37,000 truckloads from streets. Additional passes are expected to be made in neighborhoods through the end of this year.

After Wednesday, the City and the State of Florida will fund debris removal at 12.5% each for a combined 25% of the cost. FEMA will fund the remaining 75%.

“Everyone is just trying to get back to their day-to-day life, not having to worry about all of the hassles this Hurricane Ian has brought along,” said Greenwell.

“I think it's been great," says Chazen. "I think they just forgot us, that's all.”