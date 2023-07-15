Cape Coral residents demonstrate against the proposed Redfish Pointe development on wetlands

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral residents, who live near Rotary Park, met at nine this morning in opposition to the Redfish Pointe development on wetlands.

The proposed development is 350 acres of wetland, but the proposal says two-thirds of the land will remain preserved. The project proposal includes 800 multi-family units, a resort hotel, waterfront restaurants, retail shops, a marina, and a boardwalk on the 110.22 acres not preserved.

Commercial Manager Annette M. Barbaccia, from Miloff Aubuchon Realty Group, represents the land owners.

She said that the proposal for the family units, hotel, and other spaces is a "maximum development scenario.”

Barbaccia emphasized that “the owners are landholders," and, "We have no contract with a developer.”

The resident's main concern with the land development is the removal of mangroves that help protect their properties from storm surge damage.

During Hurricane Ian, resident Bill Barrett said that his home and his neighbors would've had worse damage if not for the protection the mangroves provided.

Barrett and his wife recently returned to their home after repairs from the damage this past fall.

Barrett added, “It’s not a matter if a hurricane is going to come, or if damage is going to be done but when it’s gonna be done."

Paul Bonasia, alongside his brother, organized today's meeting at the Rotary Park Environmental Center. He and other residents expressed additional concerns with the development including traffic and harm to the wildlife.

“I don’t want to be flooded again. I want to preserve the natural beauty of this park. I don’t want Pelican Boulevard to turn into a Cape Coral Parkway,” Bonasia said.

After the presentation, community members asked the organizers questions. Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane, who attended the meeting, also responded to a few residents' questions.

One resident presented the idea for Lee County to purchase the land from the owners with the program Conservation 20/20 which the county would acquire and protect the land. Ruane said it is a possibility.

The City of Cape Coral said the land use amendment Redfish Pointe submitted won't reach the city council for several months.