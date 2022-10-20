Cape Coral residents could be without internet for months

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As life in Southwest Florida slowly gets back to normal, thousands of Cape Coral residents could be stuck without internet for months.

Centurylink and Comcast customers in Cape Coral are still without internet and phone service three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit. A city meeting Wednesday night aimed to shed some light on the issue.

“We’ve got about 6,600 customers that we can see from our networks that are still not authenticating to out network” said Centurylink spokesman Martin Valence.

With 250 crews in Cape Coral now, Valence said the lack of service could go into January.

Some Comcast customers are also waiting for service. While 95% have had their connection restored, around 1,500 customers in the Cape are still waiting.

Comcast Vice President of Communications Mindy Kramer said the latest estimated date for service restoration in Cape Coral is October 21. For areas like the barrier islands, it could last through December.