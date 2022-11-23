Cape Coral rescinds post-Ian burn ban

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — City leaders have lifted a burn ban that had been in place since Oct. 6.

The ban was put in place shortly after the impact of Hurricane Ian, in order to limit fire hazards related to debris piles and collections.

"Though the burn ban has been rescinded, residents are urged to continue to use caution with recreation and cooking fires and are reminded that the burning of yard waste and debris is NOT permitted," the City said in a written statement.

Recreational fires must be 25 feet away from any structure, have a way to be quickly extinguished, and the fire must be kept to a maximum of 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.

Waste Pro yard waste collection services have resumed and debris collectors continue to operate throughout the City to remove debris from Hurricane Ian.

Vegetative waste and rubbish should be placed curbside for collection.

For more information, visit capecoralfire.com/fire-pits-open-burning-burn-permits.

