Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Cape Coral ready to shine bright with tree and menorah lighting

405361163_736008961890700_7748002020219980736_n.jpeg
City of Cape Coral
405361163_736008961890700_7748002020219980736_n.jpeg
Posted at 6:45 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 06:45:28-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Jingle Bells are ringing in Cape Coral this holiday season as the city hosts their third annual holiday tree and menorah lighting.

The tree and menorah lighting will be held on November 30 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The Cape Coral Mayor and the City Council will help light a beautiful menorah and 50-foot tree.

The city says there will be food truck vendors, arts and crafts for kids, photos with Santa, Christmas Carols performed by Oasis Charter School students, and a vendor village.

This is a free, and family-friendly event that will bring joy to all residents as we celebrate the start of this holiday season together.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!