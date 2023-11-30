Cape Coral ready to shine bright with tree and menorah lighting

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Jingle Bells are ringing in Cape Coral this holiday season as the city hosts their third annual holiday tree and menorah lighting.

The tree and menorah lighting will be held on November 30 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The Cape Coral Mayor and the City Council will help light a beautiful menorah and 50-foot tree.

The city says there will be food truck vendors, arts and crafts for kids, photos with Santa, Christmas Carols performed by Oasis Charter School students, and a vendor village.

This is a free, and family-friendly event that will bring joy to all residents as we celebrate the start of this holiday season together.