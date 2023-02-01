Cape Coral pushing for Emergency Operation Center expansion

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, the City of Cape Coral was discussing a $20 million expansion of its Emergency Operation Center (EOC) during its 2023 legislative priorities.

Cape Coral Fire Chief Ryan Lamb said they would like to expand and improve areas of the current EOC making it capable of withstanding a Category 5 hurricane.

Lamb said the new facility would allow for efficient and effective disaster preparedness activities, inter-agency coordination, managing disaster response and recovery services to the city’s population of more than 200,000 residents during all stages of disaster events.

On Wednesday, Chris Cullen spoke with Fox 4 about the emergency response for his 82-year-old in-laws who decided to weather the storm in Cape Coral, despite evacuation orders during Hurricane Ian.

“Midnight I was telling my wife when I was in Tampa if I'm going to go get them I got to go right now,” said Cullen.

Cullen said he never made it to his in-law's home.

“She called emergency help and they had to wait till the storm subsided,” said Cullen.

Cullen said his family weathered the storm safely despite first responders warning people that rescue services would be limited during the height of the storm.

During Ian, back at Cape Coral’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) – Cape Coral Fire Chief Ryan Lamb said he was also learning some hard truths, like being forced to relocate some of his first responders due to a lack of space at the center.

“So that brings with it some difficulties because you are hard with communication, we lost communications and we lost internet at certain points in time,” said Lamb.

Essentially, Chief Lamb said that’s why expanding the current EOC building for $20 million, would create more space in planning rooms and eliminate crowded bedrooms that were also working office spaces.

"Again it’s a disaster and we know it's not ideal conditions but at some point, we are bursting at the seams trying to accomplish these goals,” said Lamb.

Chief Lamb said, by housing more first responders they could create more efficient and effective responses for families going through a crisis like Chris Cullen.

“We had 28 inches of water in the garage,” said Cullen.

Cape Coral Fire leaders said the facility utilized for emergency management response and recovery is also compliant with FEMA and state Emergency Operation Center requirements.

Lamb said it's due in part to a lack of space, restrooms, showers, and kitchen facilities, and is inadequate to meet the city's growing needs.

So creating a better EOC is an initiative people like Chris Cullen, said they can get behind.

“Yeah that would provide additional comfort knowing that there are other people out there that are trained for this type of emergency,” said Cullen.