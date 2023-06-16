Cape Coral police volunteers say participant numbers are below pandemic amounts

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, law enforcement in areas across Southwest Florida said they are in need of more officers.

Fox 4 learned that the need was even reaching volunteer officers in Cape Coral.

Larry Badgley had been a volunteer with Cape Coral Police since 2019 and says he has watched volunteer numbers decline since he arrived.

“We are at least 50% down from our heyday,” said Badgley.

Badgley said there were 50% fewer volunteers to conduct safety checks at homes or shut down lanes during a car accident on the road or patrol private business parking lots to issue parking violations.

“The more we can get on the road during one shift the quicker response we can have because as I said we can't put our lights on until we are at the scene,” said Badgley.

It is minor police work that Badgley said has a major impact on the community and the City of Cape Coral.

"We save the city, more than a million dollars a year by helping the police with their work," said Badgley.

It's a service his previous career in western New York as a school administrator, somehow pointed him toward volunteering.

“They actually would tell me you may make a good cop someday,” said Badgley.

While his days as an officer don’t seem to be on the road that lies ahead, serving his community as a volunteer, Badgley said, is a destination worth driving towards.

Click hereif you want to learn more about becoming a volunteer with Cape Coral Police Department.