Cape Coral Police seize 283 pounds worth of marijuana plants in illegal grow house operation

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An illegal marijuana grow operation led Cape Coral Police to 283 pounds of marijuana plants in April.

According to the police department, officers served a search warrant at 1316 Diplomat Parkway West in northwest Cape Coral.

Detectives found marijuana in eight rooms inside the house. According to police, they discovered 86 plants and 216 clones that didn't develop roots. At this time, police say the weight of the plants are 283.6 pounds.

Police arrested 40-year-old Walter Pereida Flores, who police say claimed ownership of the plants, equipment and construction of the operation.

Flores is being charged with marijuana trafficking or manufacturing and owning or renting a structure for trafficking or manufacturing.