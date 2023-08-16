Cape Coral police officers turn to community after daughter's leukemia diagnosis

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two police officers with the Cape Coral Police Department are turning to the community after their 2-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

According to a GoFundMe post, officers Kelsey Meadows and Nicholas Bezanson brought their daughter Hayden to a doctor after noticing she bruised easily and appeared pale.

Hayden was taken to Golisano Children's Hospital where she received a bone marrow procedure, blood infusions, a central line placement procedure, and started chemotherapy.

As Meadows and Bezanson will soon have to return to work, they are in need of financial help to cover medical expenses.

Hayden's treatment is expected to last two and a half years.

Anyone interested in donating to the family can do so through the GoFundMe page.