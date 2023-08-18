Cape Coral police officers lean on community after daughter's cancer diagnosis

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — For some Cape Coral police officers, the department can feel like a family, so when the news that two officers' young daughter was diagnosed with Leukemia, the response was immediate.

Kelsey Meadows and Nick Bezanson said their two-year-old little girl Hayden loves to have fun.

“She is always so happy as it is, but when she dances she's just so silly all of the time,” said Meadows.

On August 15, Hayden was diagnosed with Acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Her parents had noticed she was bruising easily and starting to look pale.

On August 14, they brought her to the doctor for a blood test and were told by doctors to bring her to Golisano Children's Hospital immediately.

“We try as hard as we can not to break down in front of her because we don't want her to see us upset and for her to wonder what's going on. She is so strong and she's the one who is sick and she acts like nothing's wrong,” said Kelsey.

Standing strong — a familiar requirement for Nick and Kelsey as officers with CCPD.

“She is our whole world. We couldn't imagine this in the first place, you always think that will never be, that couldn't happen to me or my child,” said Kelsey.

Hayden's dad said throughout this process, his daughter has been the one he looks to for strength.

Kayla Hearl is a fellow Cape Coral police officer and friends with the whole family.

"I would take a bullet for Kelsey and Nick and Hayden,” said Hearl. “After I met Nick he was like 'You have to meet Kelsey.'"

It's a bond that drew Hearl to start a Go fund me pagesince she said both Nick and Kelsey will need to return to work as medical bills start to come in.

“They are just so strong and we know they are going to get through it — their wedding is September 16," said Hearl.

A promise to love one another forever, just like others love their daughter Hayden.

“You are the strongest little girl I have ever met... she is going to do great,” said Hearl.

A promise better days are ahead.

“I can just see her, she is going to be the same and as bright as ever don't think this gonna change anything for her,” said Kelsey.