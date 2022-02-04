Cape Coral Police Officer receives a life-saving award

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police officer Brandon Sancho received a Lifesaving Award for giving a patient CPR who stopped breathing in April.

Officer Sancho was reported on patrol when he came across a disabled vehicle with a woman who was having a seizure and her partner who was said to have sat and watched her.

The woman’s partner told the Officer that there was no need for medical attention but the Officer still notified Dispatch to send medics.

As the woman was experiencing a seizure she suddenly stopped breathing, had no pulse, and became unresponsive.

The officer quickly began CPR for around 5 minutes before the medics showed up.

She was then transported to the hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.

