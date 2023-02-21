Cape Coral Police need help identifying theft suspects

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police are searching for these two who are accused of stealing approximately $1,400 worth of merchandise from Dollar General.
It happened on Skyline Blvd in Cape Coral on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, around 1:00 p.m.
If you know or can identify either person, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
These two stole approximately $1,400 worth of merchandise from Dollar General on Skyline Blvd in Cape Coral on 2/1/2023.— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) February 21, 2023
If you can identify either individual, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You will remain anonymous & could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. pic.twitter.com/AqmUq8f8Bv