Cape Coral Police need help identifying theft suspects

Posted at 1:45 PM, Feb 21, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police are searching for these two who are accused of stealing approximately $1,400 worth of merchandise from Dollar General.

It happened on Skyline Blvd in Cape Coral on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, around 1:00 p.m.

If you know or can identify either person, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

