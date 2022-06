CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are trying to identify a woman who allegedly committed grand theft at the Kohl’s on Southwest Pine Island Road.

Cape Coral Police Department Facebook page Cape Coral police need assistance identifying grand theft suspect.

According to authorities, the woman had a gold “grill” and drove a white Chevrolet Malibu without a license plate.

The Cape Coral Police Department said the suspect stole $870 worth of merchandise.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect, contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.