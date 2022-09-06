Watch Now
Cape Coral police looking to identify three people involved in financial crimes

Posted at 5:15 PM, Sep 06, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla.  — The Cape Coral Police Department Property Crimes Units and Financial Crimes are looking for more information after money is stolen from an ATM and a wallet is taken from a victim's home.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 22-0156226 reportedly stole $460 out of an ATM at the location of 2307 Del Prado Blvd.

The last two identified as 22-012193 reportedly stole a wallet from a victim’s home and used the stolen credit cards at a Home Depot on Skyline & Lowes on Veterans.

Anyone with tips or more information on the three suspects pictured call CCPD at 239-574-3223.

