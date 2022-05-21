Cape Coral Police enforcing weekend DUI checkpoints

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department announced that they will be conducting DUI checkpoints the weekend of May 20-22nd. These stops will be conducted by patrol and traffic officers from jurisdictions including Fort Myers Police, and you can expect them to take place citywide.

It's an emotional topic for parents like Jane Compagnone, who's daughter lost her life in 2016 after she was killed by an impaired driver in Fort Myers.

“It’s a hole that you’ll never fill, a hole in your heart, a hole in your life, and I’m just grateful that she was part of my life for almost 27 years, I’m very grateful for that, and I just miss her every day," says Compagnone.

Cape Coral Police says that they will be sharing the results of these weekend enforcements come Monday.