Cape Coral Police Department wants to help you be safe on the road

LEE COUNTY — This weekend the Cape Coral Police Department will be conducting a High Visibility Enforcement, Impaired Driving Operation.

The goal of the operation is to help reduce the number of impaired driving, crashes, deaths, and injuries on our roadways in Cape Coral.

This High Visibility Enforcement Impaired Driving Operation will be conducted by Patrol and Traffic officers, this operation will be citywide.

CCPD says visible enforcement encourages drivers to obey traffic laws and reduce the number of crashes.

