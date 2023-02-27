Cape Coral Police Department has issued a purple alert for a missing/endangered person

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has issued a purple alert for Steve Hyon Kun Swiderski.

Swiderski has been reported missing/endangered and was last seen today around 4 p.m.

Swiderski was last seen driving a 2016 black Ford Mustang with a Florida tag "CK8944" and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with blue ripped jeans.

CAPE CORAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

He does have multiple tattoos on both his arms and legs, as well as his back and chest. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Residents are being asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department with any information.